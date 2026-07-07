/The Odyssey first reactions: Christopher Nolan's epic earns glowing reviews

The buzz surrounding Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey continues to grow as its release date comes closer. Recently, the film was screened at its world premiere in London, and the early reactions suggest that the filmmaker has delivered another iconic cinematic achievement.

The critics who attended the first press screening have flooded social media with praise for the film's scale, storytelling and performances.

The Odyssey cast

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Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, the film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, whose challenging journey home after the Trojan War is filled with mythical creatures and personal sacrifice.

Anne Hathaway will be seen as Penelope, while Tom Holland portrays Telemachus. Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page and Jon Bernthal also play key roles in the film.

Critics' reactions

Shortly after the premiere, many critics praised the film. Collider's Perri Nemiroff wrote, "A filmmaking feast. A grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic, and one that feels uniquely Christopher Nolan. It’s sincerely hard to imagine any other filmmaker on the planet being able to bring that source material to screen with this much scale, scope and heart."

Collider editor Steven Weintraub said, "Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is INCREDIBLE. I'm really blown away by this film. Everything from the flawless performances to the way Nolan embraces the supernatural is just perfect."

Highlighting the elements of Homer's classic, film journalist Rachel Leishman shared, “THE ODYSSEY is as epic as its source material with that level of Christopher Nolan spark that makes it something special. It's a story of love and loss and takes you on quite the journey in only the way Nolan knows how. Breathtaking, bold, and perfection.”

Actors' performances

Many suggested that the cast members have delivered strong performances in the film. "Christopher Nolan's #TheOdyssey is flawless filmmaking, every inch as epic as you'd expect. Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo's Eumaeus is sublime," film journalist Simon Thompson wrote.

Journalist Erik Davis praised Robert Pattinson, saying, "The cast is stacked, and somehow everyone still gets a chance to shine. Anne Hathaway is incredible, Matt Damon is excellent, and Tom Holland continues to prove he can do just about anything. But Robert Pattinson absolutely stole the show for me. He's so conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining to watch. Pattinson leans all the way into the character's villainy, and it results in one of my favorite performances of his."

About The Odyssey

The film follows Odysseus as he tries to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, enduring a perilous decade-long journey filled with mythical creatures, gods and relentless challenges.

Meanwhile, his wife Penelope struggles to fend off persistent suitors, while their son Telemachus searches for his missing father.