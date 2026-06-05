/Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey gets an R rating: Will it affect the box office?

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is the biggest release of the year. Set to release in July, the movie has some restrictions as it is officially rated R. Headlined by Matt Damon, Nolan’s highly anticipated film, which is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association.

Apart from Damon, the movie also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Earns R Rating

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Whoever wants to go and watch the story of Odysseus with teens will need an adult to accompany them inside the theatres. With an estimated budget of $250 million, the movie is the most expensive of Nolan’s career, which also includes The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, and more.

According to the Museum of Discovery and Science’s website and its new IMAX poster, which revealed that the movie has earned R rated. This rating is unusual for summer releases, during which PG-13 or PG films are common, so they can be played for a wider audience.

Will this R Rating effect Nolan's box office?

No, not when the movie has been shot by Nolan, one of the most renowned directors of the present time. He already broke this image with his last release, Oppenheimer. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the R-rated film was released in the summer. Despite a box office clash with Greta Gerwig’s movie, it garnered $1 billion at the global box office.

But not all of Nolan’s films have earned an R rating. Other summer releases like Inception, Dunkirk, Tenet, and The Dark Knight trilogy were rated PG-13.

Made in a huge budget of $250 million, it is one of the most expensive R-rared movie.

Booking for The Odyssey begins: When in India?