/KBC 18: Ranbir Kapoor recalls proposing to Alia Bhatt in Masai Mara in front of ‘three lions’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of Bollywood’s most admired couples, and everything from their proposal to their wedding made headlines. Years into their married life, Kapoor recalled a special moment with his wife when he proposed to her in the Masai Mara. Appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 for a Diwali special episode, the Animal actor shared the story with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir Kapoor shares his proposal story

In the upcoming episode of KBC 18, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear to promote his upcoming mythological epic, Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey. In the episode promo unveiled by the makers, Kapoor is seen having a candid conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, who asks why the Masai Mara holds a special place in his heart. Kapoor replies that he proposed to Alia Bhatt in the national reserve.

Explaining the story behind the perfect proposal moment, Kapoor stated, “I had already tipped our guide and asked them to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring and planned to get down on one knee and ask them to take a photograph from a distance, because girls love posting photographs on Instagram. I thought it was very important for Alia.”

Calling Alia a lioness and himself a mouse, the actor continued, “I had brought the ring from home. But there were three lions about 100 feet away on one side, and my lioness was standing in front of me. I was like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, ‘Baby, will you marry me?’ It was an extraordinary experience of my life, and I will always remember it.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story

Alia Bhatt has known Kapoor since childhood, as she first met him on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Vadhu and later on the sets of Black, when she auditioned for Bhansali’s film, where Ranbir worked as an assistant director.

However, the real-life chemistry between the two sparked on Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi thriller Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Reportedly, they began dating that year and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

After being photographed together at several events and outings, the two officially made their relationship public by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Kapoor’s Bandra home on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front