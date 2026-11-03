/Man suspected of sending 100+ suspicious white powder letters to US officials nabbed by FBI

The FBI has arrested an Oklahoma City man suspected of mailing hundreds of letters containing suspicious white powder to public officials nationwide during the 2024 and 2026 election cycles, according to a Fox News Digital report citing a federal law enforcement source. The suspect's initial court appearance is expected on Tuesday (Nov 03) afternoon. The arrest marks a breakthrough in a case that has rattled election offices and lawmakers alike.
Notably, the letters were sent to more than 100 locations, including multiple secretary of state and election offices. The FBI's Oklahoma City field office, the FBI Criminal Division, the US Postal Inspection Service, US Capitol Police and the Oklahoma City Police Department led the investigation.
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White powder letters: A nationwide scare
The arrest comes as federal authorities investigate suspicious mailings ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. In an Oct. 23 advisory, the FBI said no hazardous material had been identified in the substances tested so far, though laboratory testing was ongoing. Authorities had earlier warned recipients to treat the mailings as "potentially hazardous" while they worked to intercept more letters.
Several Senate offices reported receiving suspicious mail. A letter addressed to Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester's Delaware office was intercepted by Capitol Police, while mail addressed to the offices of Senators Alex Padilla and Kirsten Gillibrand was intercepted by postal authorities.
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'Thinking of you': A familiar pattern
The letters appeared to share a common signature. Investigators said the recovered envelopes were processed through a North Texas mail processing centre and carried a postmark or stamp reading "Thinking of You." Senate staff and House offices were warned to watch for plain white envelopes with those markings, with the Postal Inspection Service screening the vast majority before delivery.
Nancy Pelosi's office in late October became the latest to receive "a suspicious letter", with offices of more than three dozen members of Congress across the political spectrum targeted in recent days. Election offices in at least 15 states reported receiving or being targeted by suspicious mail, and more than 100 letters thought to contain white powder were said to be circulating in the mail system.