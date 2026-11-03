/Munir raised bogey of Hindu-Jewish convergence against Muslims at meeting with Turkey, Iran, Saudi

Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, has revealed that Pakistani army chief Asim Munir raised the issue of growing ties between Hindus and Jews being directed against Muslims and Pakistan. Munir allegedly made the remark during a four-nation security meeting in Tehran on October 26.

A video of Rezaei talking about Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin portraying India-Israel ties as a threat to Pakistan and the wider Muslim world has come to light. The video is from an interview of Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei with Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Munir represented Pakistan in the Tehran meeting, where Kalin was the Turkish representative, while Saudi Arabia and Iran were represented by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and security chief Rezaei, respectively.

Munir had met Rezaei and other Iranian officials in an earlier visit to Tehran also, and in the video footage released then, Rezaei had appeared stiff and reserved while greeting Munir.

Reacting to the video of Rezaei interview, Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi said on his YouTube channel that Munir had warned that an alliance between Hindus and Jews was a “major threat” and had spoken of a “geopolitical convergence against Muslims and Pakistan”.

Munir has repeatedly invoked religious differences between Hindus and Muslims and even said that the two communities are fundamentally distinct. Now, he has also brought the Jews into the picture.

Deepening India-Israel ties causing anxiety to Munir?

The India-Israel partnership has been growing with increasing cooperation in the fields of defence and intelligence, counterterrorism, trade, agriculture, water management and emerging technologies. The countries elevated their ties to a Special Strategic Partnership during PM Narendra Modi's February 2026 visit to Israel.

Israel had also openly backed India’s right to self-defence during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May 2025. Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, had said that terrorists had nowhere to hide.

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