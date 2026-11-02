/US midterms 2026: Abdul El-Sayed comes under fire for saying males in girls’ sports is ‘manufactured’ issue

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is facing heavy criticism over his remarks about transgender athletes when he suggested during an interview that the issue is “manufactured”. On being asked about transgender athletes during a ‘60 Minutes’ interview, El-Sayed said, “And instead, we’re out here talking about who gets to play what sport, which, you know, should be the question of the people who govern sports. I’m not running to govern sports, right?”

The discussion came amid a broader question about parental control over education and tensions between some Muslim voters and cultural liberalism, like what schools teach and transgender students’ participation on sports teams.

Asked how disagreements should be resolved when rights are in conflict, El-Sayed said, “I don’t know that that’s actually true. I think we manufacture these social issues because here’s the thing about it, Ross. You have an iPhone in your pocket, probably, or is it an iPhone or a Samsung?”

El-Sayed went on to argue that smartphones and the internet make it unrealistic for parents to prevent children from encountering ideas they find objectionable. He said parents should explain their beliefs and help children navigate what they encounter.

“I think it’s really important for us to recognise that the free flow of information is actually a beautiful thing,” he said.

‘Cultural disputes divert attention from eco problems’

The Democrat Senate candidate then returned to sports and accused people who emphasise cultural disputes of diverting attention from economic problems.

“A lot of the cultural war issues that get fought right now are about trying to distract us from the fact that we can’t afford our gas, can’t afford our groceries, can’t see a doctor, are worried about whether or not our kids are going to have a good life,” he said.

El-Sayed did not specify which eligibility rules he believes sports organisations should adopt or whether he would support federal legislation restricting transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports.

“I will always fight for the ability to make choices to live who you are,” El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed faces Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers in Tuesday’s election for the Michigan Senate seat held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters.

Rogers posted a clip of El-Sayed’s answer to the topic on X, which invited a lot of criticism against the Democrat.

‘Biological men should not be competing with our daughters¹: Rogers

During his 2024 Senate campaign, Rogers signed Independent Women’s Voice’s Stand With Women Commitment, promising to support legislation preserving female opportunities and private spaces.

“Biological men should not be competing with our daughters, period,” Rogers had said then.

Rogers also made the issue part of his campaign advertisement this year.

In contrast, El-Sayed previously advocated government action to protect transgender students’ access to sports teams matching their gender identity.

‘Exclusion could compound bullying, mental-health problems’: El-Sayed

In a March 2018 interview during his campaign for Michigan governor, when asked whether he would fight at the state level for students’ access to bathrooms, athletic facilities and teams consistent with their gender identity, El-Sayed said the state should “protect access to bathrooms, to locker rooms, to sports teams of choice for young people.”

He claimed that exclusion could compound bullying and mental-health problems for transgender students and that the government had a responsibility to protect them.