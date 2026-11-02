/Ram temple donation theft case: SC closes probe monitoring, allows petitioners to assist trial

The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged theft of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the Uttar Pradesh government informed it that a charge sheet had been filed in the matter.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the judicial magistrate concerned to proceed in accordance with law while granting liberty to the petitioners to assist the trial court in view of the public interest involved.

The apex court closed its monitoring of the investigations and proceedings in the alleged theft of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and allowed the petitioners to assist the trial court in the proceedings in view of the public interest involved.

“Since there is an element of public interest involved, liberty is granted to the petitioner to assist the court of judicial magistrate, as the law enables the victims of crime to also assist the court,” the bench said in its order.

Investigation complete, charge sheet filed: SG informs top court

The order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government along with additional advocate general and senior counsel Sharan Dev Singh Thakur, informed the bench that the investigation had been completed and the charge sheet filed.

“Theft was done at the time of counting, and those counting were stealing. Although the recorder can have recordings up to 45 days, we traced it back to their bank accounts and purchase of properties, including land, etc. There has been an audit as well. All artefacts and donations have been accounted for,” Mehta told the bench.

The more than 60,000-page charge sheet was filed before the anti-corruption court in Ayodhya in September.

In July, the Supreme Court constituted a second special investigation team (SIT), headed by Lucknow range inspector general of police Kiran S, to investigate allegations of pilferage of donations and irregularities in the handling of valuables at the temple.

SIT found 105 instances of alleged cash theft during counting

The SIT identified 105 instances of alleged unauthorised removal or concealment of cash during the counting of donations inside the temple premises, according to the state’s submissions in the top court. It also examined the movement of counted cash from the temple to banks but found no evidence of pilferage at that stage.

Investigators examined CCTV footage, witness statements, electronic records, banking documents and recovery material, besides conducting a forensic audit.

The investigation also examined the financial transactions, properties, vehicles, jewellery and expenditure of the eight accused and their close relatives to assess whether their assets were commensurate with their known sources of income.

‘No discrepancy in reconciliation of valuable articles: Officials

The SIT also physically verified 803 valuable articles for which receipts had been generated and another 86 articles for which receipts were not available. It found no discrepancy in the reconciliation of the articles, officials said. Around 944.411 kg of silver sent for melting to the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd was also verified. The investigation also covered specific donations referred to in media reports, including 200 kg and 38.288 kg silver bricks, a silver necklace, and a pair of charan paduka, the court was earlier informed.

The first SIT, headed by Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, had submitted its final report in August. The Supreme Court subsequently directed the UP government to reconstitute the SIT to ensure a fair, speedy and qualitative investigation into the allegations.