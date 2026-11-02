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North Korea slams US-South Korea drills as ‘nuclear war rehearsal,’ vows forceful response

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 22:44 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 22:44 IST
North Korea slams US-South Korea drills as ‘nuclear war rehearsal,’ vows forceful response
Days after North Korea laid out a comprehensive display of weapons & drones, North Korean Supremo Kim Jong Un has said U.S-South Korea nuclear drills shows need for stronger nuclear deterrent. The North Korean leader referred to the recent joint military exercise Iron Mace between allies U.S. and South Korea. He termed the exercise a nuclear war rehearsal targeting his country and vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

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