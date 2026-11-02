/Green crackers with conditions: Top court flags pollution & health concerns

Published: Nov 02, 2026, 18:59 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 18:59 IST
The Supreme Court has raised concerns over air pollution and public health while considering the use of green crackers in India. The court emphasised that even environmentally friendly firecrackers must be subject to strict conditions to minimise their impact on air quality and people's health. The discussion brings renewed focus on pollution control, firecracker regulations and the balance between festive celebrations and environmental protection. Here's what the court said about the use of green crackers and the conditions surrounding them.