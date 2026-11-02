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Global Inflation 2026: How prices are rising across the world

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 11:29 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 11:29 IST
Global Inflation 2026: How prices are rising across the world
Inflation continues to be a major challenge for economies around the world in 2026, but the pressure is far from even. Venezuela is projected to record the world's highest inflation at a staggering 467.9 percent, while Iran and Sudan also face double-digit price surges. At the other end, three countries are expected to see prices fall. This next news in numbers report maps projected inflation rates across 191 economies, based on the IMF's world economic outlook for October 2026.

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