/INDIA bloc's massive anti-CEC rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

Delhi is on high alert as the Opposition INDIA bloc holds its mega 'Chalo Dilli' march and anti-CEC rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Thousands of people march from Minto Road towards Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi as part of the INDIA bloc's mega rally. Opposition leaders and supporters gathered to participate in the demonstration, which featured a large turnout and a 500-metre-long display of deleted voter entries.