/Quad members unveil $85 million Trusted AI initiative

Published: Nov 01, 2026, 08:21 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2026, 08:21 IST
Quad member nations have unveiled an $85 million Trusted AI initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence and promoting the development of secure, reliable and responsible AI technologies. The initiative highlights growing collaboration between the United States, India, Japan and Australia as they seek to advance AI innovation, strengthen technological partnerships and address emerging challenges in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.