India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?

India-Pakistan Tensions: After days of intense military escalation, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire — but not before Operation Sindoor delivered a powerful blow to terror networks across the border. As the dust settles, the internet is buzzing with viral prophecies from Baba Vanga and Nostradamus, predicting the downfall of a South Asian Islamic nation and a possible global war in 2025. Is this pure coincidence or eerie foresight? What did Baba Vanga really say? And why are so many linking her warnings to the recent India-Pakistan flare-up?