LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Mannat gets lit up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Mannat gets lit up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 14:14 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 14:14 IST
Mannat gets lit up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday
Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, lights up ahead of the superstar's birthday celebrations. Fans gathered outside the iconic home to mark the occasion, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Trending Topics

trending videos