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Russia vetoed US draft resolution initially
Russia vetoed US draft resolution initially
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 02, 2026, 14:14 IST
| Updated:
Nov 02, 2026, 14:14 IST
Russia initially vetoed a US-drafted resolution, blocking its adoption at the first stage. The move highlights divisions within the UN Security Council over the proposed measure.
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