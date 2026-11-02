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Russia vetoed US draft resolution initially

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 14:14 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 14:14 IST
Russia vetoed US draft resolution initially
Russia initially vetoed a US-drafted resolution, blocking its adoption at the first stage. The move highlights divisions within the UN Security Council over the proposed measure.

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