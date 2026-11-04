/India's Prema Rawat, two-time WPL winner with RCB, hits fastest fifty in women's T20s

India women all-rounder Prema Rawat now holds the record for the fastest fifty in all women's T20s. Rawat reached the milestone on Tuesday (Nov 3) in a Uttarakhand vs Hyderabad women's domestic T20 match in Pune. Rawat hit a 14-ball fifty to set the record as Uttarakhand Women posted a huge total of 187/2 in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad managed to score just 98/8 as Uttarakhand won the match by 89 runs. Before Rawat, Marie Kelly (for Warwickshire in 2022), Fatima Sana (for Pakistan in 2026), and Laura Harris (for Otago in 2025 and Surrey in 2026) held the record for the fastest fifty in women's T20s off 15 balls.

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India batter Rawat hits fastest fifty in women's T20s

Uttarakhand were already dominating the match, thanks to a 50-ball 72 by skipper Raghvi Bist and a 34-ball 44 by Kanchan. Rawat came in to bat at number 4 with Uttarakhand at 129/2 in 17.1 overs. Rawat then went into beast mode, hitting six fours and four sixes on her way to an unbeaten 14-ball 50. She played only three dot balls in her innings and her fifty came at a strike rate of 357.14. Have a look at her innings below:

Who is Prema Rawat?

The 24-year-old made her debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in the 2024/25 season, where she played three games and took one wicket in two innings. In the next season, she got to play three more matches and picked up two wickets in the only innings she bowled. In total, she has three wickets in six WPL games and two titles as well.