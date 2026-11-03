/Boost for India as Prasidh Krishna declared fit by CoE; set to fly to New Zealand

In a significant boost to India’s chances in two Tests against New Zealand, seamer Prasidh Krishna has cleared the second fitness simulation test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is ready to fly to New Zealand. Krishna suffered a hamstring injury midway through the second ODI against the West Indies in September and has been out of action since. After failing the first fitness test days ago, Krishna passed the latest one and is declared fit to participate across formats.



The right-arm seamer will board the earliest flight to New Zealand to make himself available for the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A starting November 7.

Krishna was ruled out of the five-match ODI series beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4. The Karnataka seamer was originally named in the ODI squad for the first three matches, subject to his fitness clearance. The BCCI selectors, on October 30, pulled him out of the squad, stating that Krishna needed more time to build up his workload before returning to action.



Jammu & Kashmir quick Auqib Nabi replaced him in the squad for the entire series.



A Cricbuzz report claims that the BCCI had said the bowler “will join the India A squad for the third and final four-day game against New Zealand A, subject to him clearing the Return to Play (RTP) assessment. This will give him an opportunity to gain match practice and prepare for the Test series.”



The lanky quick is reported to have completed the fitness test formalities and will return to action before the two-match Test series gets underway on November 19 in Wellington.

Krishna, Bumrah Likely to Feature in 3rd NZ A Game

Besides Krishna, ace Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah is also highly likely to make himself available for selection for the 3rd unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln.



The selectors rested Bumrah for the white-ball leg, one half (T20I series) of which has concluded, with India winning the five-match series 3-2.