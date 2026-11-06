/Houthi rebels seek legitimacy as Yemen's ruling authority

Published: Nov 06, 2026, 20:44 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 20:44 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly demanded $51 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia and official recognition as Yemen's legitimate rulers in exchange for ending the war. The demand follows Riyadh's efforts to negotiate a settlement with the Iran-backed group. The Houthis are seeking compensation for years of Saudi airstrikes and a prolonged blockade, while tensions continue over Red Sea shipping routes and the strategic Bab al-Mandeb chokepoint.