/Before chicken tikka, Indian classical music had reached West: Ayaan & Amaan Ali Bangash | Exclusive

Indian classical music was India's original soft power. It was a timeless force that quietly conquered international stages, sailed through the British Raj, survived the Great Depression, and echoed worldwide long before India made waves with chicken tikka masala and Yoga. In this exclusive conversation with WION's Samarpita Das, acclaimed sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, sons of the legendary Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, take us inside the extraordinary global journey of Indian classical music. Representing the 7th generation of the Senia Bangash lineage, the duo explains why classical music has no rulebook or written score, and why it remains a unique expression.