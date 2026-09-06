/Kid Cudi stands by Kanye West reunion amid Chicago concert backlash

Kid Cudi and Kanye West's relationship has taken another unexpected turn after the two rappers reunited on stage in Chicago. Cudi made a surprise appearance during West's concert, putting their years of public tension behind them, at least for the moment. However, the reunion has also drawn criticism, prompting Cudi to speak out and explain why he chose to stand alongside his long-time friend.

Kid Cudi on reunion with Kanye West

After years of public tension, Kid Cudi and Kanye West have put their fractured relationship behind them, at least publicly. Cudi made a surprise appearance during West's second Chicago concert at Soldier Field on September 4. The two artists performed together, bringing back memories of their long history as collaborators.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Radio personality Peter Rosenberg criticised artists who had recently appeared alongside West, saying he was disappointed by people supporting the rapper given West's controversial conduct over the past year. Cudi responded directly to Rosenberg on X, acknowledging his frustration but making it clear that he was not going to let outside opinions determine how he handled his relationship with West.

He wrote, "I understand ur frustration Peter, I f***s w u, but I don't really care if ur disappointed in me. That man is my brother. U don't have a relationship w him like I do. Damn near 2 decades of art and friendship. U not family. So I get it. I've been around Ye and I can honestly say talking to him now is how it to used to be when I first signed him, but even better. He was dealing w mental health struggles for years and now hes good."

He continued, "Everyone deserves some grace when they family. I was the hardest on nim out of anybody. I held him accountable. He apologised and it was sincere. But like I sai, u not family so I get it."

Kid Cudi and Kanye West's past feud

The public fallout began in February 2022 when Kanye West removed Kid Cudi's contributions from his album Donda 2. Kanye was upset over Cudi's close friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, at the time.