/Kanye West’s debut concert in India cancelled due to official advisory

Kanye West’s debut India concert has been officially cancelled. West, who now goes by the name Ye, was expected to perform in New Delhi on May 23, 2026, but organisers have confirmed that the show now stands cancelled. The decision was taken due to security concerns.

Organisers cancel Ye’s maiden India concert

Event organisers, White Fox, released a formal statement on Instagram announcing the cancellation of the show. In the statement, the organisers explained that the decision came following directions issued by the government and law enforcement bodies, with safety being the key concern for both fans and the public.

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The statement read, “We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye Live in India, scheduled for 23rd May 2026 in New Delhi, will not be able to proceed due to directives issued by officials. After months of planning and preparation for what was set to be one of the largest live productions ever staged in India, the safety and well-being of attendees and the citizens of India remain our highest priority during this sensitive time. We extend our sincere gratitude to every fan, partner, crew member, and supporter who stood with us throughout this journey."

The organisers revealed that they are in talks with Ye’s team, exploring a possible reschedule date and venue.

Refunds to be issued for ticket holders

White Fox also confirmed that all tickets purchased through the official platform District will be fully refunded within 5 to 7 business days. They wrote in the statement, “Full refunds will be issued to all valid ticket holders who purchased through the official ticketing partner, District, within 5-7 business days. We are currently working with the artist’s team to secure a new date and venue."

Kanye’s show in India was already postponed once

This is not the first time that Ye’s India concert has seen a change. The concert was earlier scheduled to take place on March 29, 2026. However, the concert was pushed to a later time due to geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Iran War. It was later rescheduled for May 23, with the venue planned at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Ongoing global touring setbacks

Ye’s global touring plans have faced multiple disruptions over the past year. Reports suggest that several international shows have been cancelled or blocked due to a mix of logistical issues and controversy surrounding his past statements.