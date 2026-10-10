Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke after his arrest by the Delhi police on Saturday (Oct 10) released a pre-recorded video in which he says that the party’s national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, would lead the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar till he and two other leaders, spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convener Ashutosh Ranka remained in detention.

The video was recorded by Dipke anticipating his arrest in Delhi.

While posting the 20-second long video on CJP’s X handle, Dipke said, "If you are watching this video, then it means me, Ashutosh (Ranka) and Saurav (Das) all three have been arrested. In our absence, our movement will be led by Ajinkya (Shinde). Please follow him; he will carry forward the Cockroach Janta Party."

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft immediately after they landed in the national capital for the protest from Mumbai, said CJP.

Who is Ajinkya Shinde?

Ajinkya Shinde, 35, is a resident of Latur in Maharashtra. He completed his BTech degree from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), Lonere, Raigad.