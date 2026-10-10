/BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slams CJP protests, calls it 'shadow boxing for AAP'

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on the CJP and opposition parties over their protest against Gyanesh Kumar's removal and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He accused them of political theatre and asserted that the recent electoral victory of the BJP across states had exposed the opposition's 'conspiracy'.



Addressing the ongoing protests, Prasad described the sequence of events over the past few days as orchestrated political drama. “CJP is doing shadow boxing for the Aam Aadmi Party. You witnessed the drama: it began in the morning, followed by the arrival of Arvind Kejriwal and others. Then Mamata ji wondered why she should be left behind, so she showed up too, and the CPI/CPM also joined the fray. These defeated, desperate individuals have been harassing the people of Delhi for the past three or four days and weaponising street protests. But we are proud of the people of India for thwarting and defeating this conspiracy of theirs."

He adds, "SIR has been conducted in the country more than nine times; it is a provision under the law. Today, through you, I wish to pose a question to the nation. Those who have passed away cannot remain voters—should they? Those who do not reside in their respective Lok Sabha or Assembly constituencies cannot be registered as voters, nor can one be a voter in more than one place."

Indian democracy has thwarted attempts to incite anarchy: Prasad

Reflecting on the broader implications of the past few days, Prasad asserted that two clear conclusions had emerged. The first is that Indian democracy has thwarted attempts to incite anarchy, and the second is that the country will be governed by Parliament, not by the streets.

"The results came in yesterday: the BJP won in Assam and Nandigram. The BJP also won in Puducherry. All these elections took place while this entire mischief was unfolding in Delhi over the past several days. The BJP wishes to particularly highlight that this stellar performance in Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry occurred while a movement for anarchy was underway in Delhi and other parts of the country... We are not opposed to protests, but you have weaponised street protests because of your electoral defeats," he added.