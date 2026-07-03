/Auto driver thwarts abduction of girl child; Police laud his bravery

In a display of exceptional alertness and bravery, Murugan, an auto driver from Chennai, thwarted an attempt to kidnap a girl child at the city's Central Railway Station. During the wee hours of the day, all alone, he intercepted and restrained the suspect involved in the abduction attempt and rescued the child. Tamil Nadu Police Chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal rewarded the auto driver Murugan, commending his exemplary courage and timely intervention that prevented a serious crime and ensured the safety of the minor girl.

According to the Police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday, 2nd July, when an agricultural labourer, couple with two sons and two daughters, arrived at the Chennai Central Railway station. They had returned to Chennai city after working for over a month in Trichy. During the wee hours of Thursday, the family of six were meant to board a train to their native. While waiting for the train, the family slept outside the railway station premises.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Around 3 am, the father observed that his minor daughter, who had been sleeping beside the family, was missing. The panicked family was frantically searching for the child near the railway station.

Police investigation revealed that the child had allegedly been lifted and carried away by an individual. At the time, Murugan, the auto driver, who was present nearby, observed that the suspicious man and the child were speaking different languages and found his behaviour unusual. Acting with exceptional alertness and public responsibility, he intercepted and restrained the suspect, rescued the child, and immediately informed the Police in the vicinity. The police secured the accused, Sasikumar and handed over the rescued child safely to her family.

Based on the complaint given by the father of the child, a case has been registered, following which the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Lauding Murugan, the police said that his actions serve as an outstanding example of responsible citizenship and bystander intervention in safeguarding vulnerable persons.