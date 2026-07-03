/DMK approaches Supreme Court over TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna's Karur stampede remarks

Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party DMK has approached the Supreme Court seeking action against Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna for his recent remarks about the Karur stampede of September 2025, where 41 attendees were killed. The stampede occurred when the DMK was ruling Tamil Nadu and actor-turned-politician Vijay was campaigning in Karur, in the run up to the 2026 state assembly polls. The DMK and TVK had exchanged blame for the Karur stampede. Eventually, the Supreme Court ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

DMK has raised objection citing Minister Arjuna's speech where he is seen mentioning that "Karur is an important place... there is a score to settle... and we will settle the score. You touched my leader, you touched my people, Mr.Stalin." DMK says: Arjuna's speech alleges that MK Stalin, then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu had killed the people of Karur through the police, and that he will get an answer for that.

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DMK approached the Supreme Court, seeking action against the "irresponsible, misleading, malicious, and disrespectful speech" made by Minister Adhav Arjuna in relation to Karur stampede. DMK states that the speech seeks to create a false narrative against the DMK, its President Stalin, and the Tamil Nadu Police, while simultaneously attempting to influence public opinion and interfere with the ongoing probe into the incident.

DMK urged to Court to issue orders directing that no person, including any accused or person connected with the investigation, shall make public statements attributing criminal liability, threatening political opponents, or otherwise commenting upon the merits of the pending investigation in a manner likely to interfere with the fair and independent investigation.

Further, it requested the Court to direct the Tamil Andu Governmetn, its Chief Minister, Ministers, officers, agents and all persons acting on its behalf, that no monetary assistance, compassionate appointment, Government Order, ex gratia payment, benefit, largesse or any other form of State benefit shall be conferred upon the families of the deceased or injured victims, while the CBI probe continues.

This comes amid reports that Chief Minister Vijay will visit Karur on 10thJuly, meet the bereaved families and offer them Government jobs.