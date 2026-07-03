/India reiterates stand, says 'Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism'

A day after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Indus River was not for negotiations and asserted that Islamabad would not compromise on water rights, India on Friday (July 3) reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains in abeyance citing Islamabad’s ‘continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism’.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, “India's position on the Indus Water Treaty is consistent. The IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism."

Pakistan leaders threaten India

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India's response comes after several Pakistani leaders including foreign minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened India with action against the Indus Waters Treaty remaining suspended.

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Bhutto on Thursday (July 2) said, "any attempt to undermine Pakistan's water rights would receive a national response". He further stated that "Pakistan would not compromise on the fundamental rights of its people".

Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar had earlier warned of a war over the treaty that remains suspended following the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir in April 2025 that claimed the lives of 26 people. Dar threatening India said that any attempt to deprive Pakistan of its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty would amount to the “weaponization of water” and could result in consequences not favourable for regional peace and security.

India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack. The Centre stated that the move would remain in effect "until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."