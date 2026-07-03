/Hyderabad woman dies by suicide in hotel while on video call with friend

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday (July 3) after she allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with a friend, police said. The deceased has been identified as Renuka, a resident of Alwal. According to police, she was married, had a child and worked at a restaurant and pub in the city.

Investigators said Renuka checked into a hotel in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area with a man at around 3 am on Wednesday. The man reportedly left the hotel at approximately 10.30 pm on Thursday (July 2), while she remained in the room.

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Police said hotel records show that Renuka ordered dinner at around 11.56 pm. She later made a video call to her friend, identified as Satya, before allegedly taking her own life during the call at around 12.24 am.

"The woman allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with her friend Satya at around 12.24 am. She had checked into the hotel with a man on Wednesday morning," Langar Houz Sub-Inspector Syed Munwar Ali said.

Hotel staff informed the police after discovering the incident. Officers reached the hotel, conducted a preliminary inspection and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They are collecting CCTV footage from the hotel, examining Renuka's mobile phone and questioning the man who had accompanied her to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to her death.