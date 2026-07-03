/Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar’s grandson arrested for abduction, gangrape of two women foreigners in Lahore

The grandson of Pakistan’s deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar has been arrested along with four other suspects for the alleged abduction and gangrape of two women foreigners in Lahore, police said on Friday. One accused in absconding.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan and Sajid Ali, were sent to five-day police remand by a Lahore court.

Raza Dar, identified as the prime suspect, is the grandson of Pakistan’s deputy PM and foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

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“Since it is a very sensitive matter as a close relative of Deputy PM Ishaq Dar is involved in this high-profile case, police are investigating it from all aspects,” a police officer said.

The foreign nationals, one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela, were allegedly abducted and gangraped by five men in Lahore on June 29. The accused aggressively assaulted the women, subjected them to severe physical abuse, and demanded a ransom of $1.5 million.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill them and sell their body parts if the demand was not met. The ordeal ended when one of the victims managed to contact her father in the Netherlands, who immediately alerted the Lahore Police, leading to a rescue operation.

The police rescued the women after receiving a call from Spain from the father of one of the victims.

One of the women told police that upon arrival in Lahore, Raza Dar and the other suspects abducted them and took them to a house where they allegedly gangraped them and demanded ransom for their release.

Lahore police on Thursday registered a case against five suspects and arrested four of them under sections 365A (kidnapping) and 375A (gang rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The fifth accused is absconding, and raids are underway to arrest him, police said.

The women told police that they met Raza Dar in Singapore in October 2025, and he invited them to visit Pakistan.

The women and Raza Dar were partners in a cryptocurrency venture.

According to a court official, Raza Dar was identified by the women as the “prime suspect” when all the four accused were produced before a magistrate.

The complainants also alleged that they were secretly filmed and later blackmailed using those recordings.