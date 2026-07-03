/Gujarat ATS arrests eight alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives, foils bid to build terror network

The Gujarat anti-terror squad has reportedly arrested eight members with an alleged link to the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). They were reportedly attempting to establish a terror network within Gujarat, spreading extremism, gaining sympathisers and planning a terror attack, officials said on Friday.

“Eight accused were arrested on Thursday from different districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They were members of the banned terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and working on behalf of it to set up an active terror network in Gujarat," said an ATS official, as reported by PTI.

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Who were the eight arrested?

Among the eight arrested, seven were from different districts in the Western State of Gujarat, whereas one was from Madhya Pradesh. The eight arrested have been identified as Ahmed Abdullah Gajiwala (19), Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala (22)and Ibrahim Mohammad Husen Ghagha (30) from Banaskantha,Zakariya Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (21), Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauwa (40), Mohammad Amin Shera (21) from Patan district, Mohammad Abdul Rahman Savdi (22) from Navsari district and Bilal Durani Mohammad Ammar Ghagha (18) from Madhya Pradesh. They were arrested in a coordinated operation on Thursday, said officials.

The ATS said that they were actively working to build a terror module by contacting people across India, inviting people over, and spreading literature related to Jaish-e-Mohammed. The ATS said that they were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers identified as Abdullah and Mohammad Umar, and translated the literature from Urdu to Gujrati. The ATS alleged that they were part of a recently formed organisation called an organisation called “Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed”.

A case has been registered against the eight accused under sections 13,17,18, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and Section 147, 148 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).