Leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force, Gen Ahmad Vahidi, was seen in public for the first time after reportedly attending a meeting about Khamenei’s funeral. He was seen in a picture released by the Iranian state media on Thursday night. Vahidi was seen sitting in public with the casket of the slain leader Ali Khamenei, more than four months after he was killed in a US-Israeli strike. The former Ayatollah's body will lie in state in Tehran's Grand Mosalla from Friday, ahead of his burial in his hometown of Mashhad next Thursday.

Vahildi was seen in a smaller service held Thursday night near the slain supreme leader's former home in downtown Tehran. A large crowd carried Khamenei's remains while some wept as they paid tribute to their late leader. While outside the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque, the IRGC was seen kneeling; the force had become the dominant military, political and economic power during Khamenei's era.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This marks Vahidi's first public appearance since February 8, 2026, as Iran prepares for its days-long funeral. Iranian authorities claimed that 12 to 20 million people are expected to attend what they called the "funeral of the century". People are being asked to leave their personal vehicles outside Tehran, and they were asked to commute by public buses, which were reportedly made free. The traffic was less than usual on Friday, and some shops were open, while others remained closed. But they are expected to remain closed during the funeral ceremony.

Khamenei was killed at 86, along with his daughter, son-in-law and grandchild at the start of the Iran war on February 28. A viewing of Khamenei’s coffin and prayers are expected to be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran.