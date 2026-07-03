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'We will avenge the blood of Ali Khamenei': Iran army ahead of state funeral of former supreme leader

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 18:58 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 18:58 IST
'We will avenge the blood of Ali Khamenei': Iran army ahead of state funeral of former supreme leader

File image of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Photograph: (Credits: AFP)

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Iran’s army chief, Amir Hatami, vowed to avenge the assassination of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel, as weeklong state funeral ceremonies commenced in Tehran.

Iran's army chief, Amir Hatami, on Friday (July 3) vowed to avenge the killing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as state funeral ceremonies for the late leader got underway in Tehran. According to Iranian state media, Hatami made the remarks on the sidelines of funeral ceremonies for Khamenei and members of his family at Tehran's Mosalla prayer complex.

"We will avenge the blood of Ali Khamenei," Hatami said.

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His comments come days after Iran's Supreme National Security Council reiterated that Tehran had not abandoned its pledge to respond to Khamenei's killing. In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday (July 1), the council said, "The file on avenging the blood of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran's martyrs remains open."

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It added that "the commanders and perpetrators of these crimes will face justice in due time, which will not be long, at the hands of righteous elements." The statements underscore Iran's continued rhetoric following the assassination of Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.

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Khamenei's state funeral began in Tehran on July 4 and will conclude with his burial in the north-eastern city of Mashhad on July 9. He is set to be buried near the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam, in accordance with his reported wish to be laid to rest beside one of the faith's most revered figures.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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