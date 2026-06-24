/Rubio says Iran can’t charge fees for Hormuz transit, but expert says Tehran has other options

The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the key questions following the recent US-Iran ceasefire discussions, with a new debate emerging. There are questions about whether Tehran could eventually seek to generate revenue from one of the world’s most important maritime routes. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made Washington’s position clear on Tuesday (June 23), saying America would oppose any attempt by Iran to impose tolls or transit fees on ships using the strategic waterway.

Speaking at the start of a Gulf tour in the United Arab Emirates, Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway. He said that no country has the right to charge vessels for passage. “It’s an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway,” Rubio said.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. A significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports passes through the narrow corridor. Any disruption to shipping in the Strait can have major consequences for global energy markets and international trade. That is why questions over who controls access to the waterway and under what conditions have become central to discussions.

Can Iran legally charge ships for passage?

According to Rubio, the answer is no. The US position is based on the principle that international waterways must remain open to global navigation and cannot be subjected to unilateral transit charges by a single country. But some analysts argue that the issue may not be as straightforward as imposing a direct toll.

What does the expert say?

Speaking to WION, war correspondent and analyst Elijah J Magnier suggested that Iran could pursue alternative mechanisms that would allow it to collect revenue without explicitly charging ships for passage through the strait. Magnier pointed to the example of the Bosphorus, the strategically important waterway controlled by Turkey. Under such a model, charges are not necessarily presented as transit fees but can be linked to services associated with navigation.

According to Magnier, Iran could potentially seek payments connected to security measures, environmental protection programmes, maintenance operations or other maritime services. “This is something that Iran can put forward and not ask for fees for passage and transit, but they can have it in a completely different way,” he said.

How could such a system work?

Under the scenario outlined by Magnier, Tehran would avoid imposing a direct toll on ships simply for crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, it could be argued that vessels benefiting from security patrols, environmental monitoring, emergency response systems or infrastructure maintenance should contribute towards those costs.