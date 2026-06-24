/WATCH: Trump mocks transgender athletes, again, despite saying Melania urged him not to

US President Donald Trump once again targeted transgender athletes during a campaign-style speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday (June 23). He did it despite revealing that the First Lady, Melania Trump, had repeatedly asked him not to make such jokes in public.

Speaking at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, Trump told supporters that his wife had urged him to avoid both dancing on stage and acting out scenarios involving transgender athletes competing in women's sports. Moments later, however, he proceeded to do exactly that.

Addressing the crowd, Trump said Melania had told him, "Darling, please, please don't dance. It's not presidential." He added that she had also urged him not to perform his familiar impersonations involving women's sporting events.

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According to Trump, the First Lady had specifically asked him not to recreate his often-used examples involving weightlifting and swimming competitions. "Please, please, the men and women's sports, please don't do the weightlifting thing. And don't do the swimming thing," he recalled her saying.

Despite recounting that advice, Trump launched into a lengthy and animated story about a female weightlifter attempting to break a long-standing record. Acting out parts of the scene, he described the athlete struggling with the weight before introducing a fictional transgender competitor who, in his telling, easily surpassed the achievement.

The remarks drew laughter from sections of the audience and formed part of Trump's broader criticism of transgender women participating in women's sports, an issue he has frequently raised at rallies and public appearances.