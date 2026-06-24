/China claims supercomputer crown: What are supercomputers, where India stands and what it means for the world

Supercomputers are essential engines of discovery because they process massive amounts of complex data at a speed that is million of times faster than standard computers.

In AI, it can help in training large language models and accelerate AI research. It can process huge databases within minutes that computers would take months.

In Defence, supercomputers play a critical role in nuclear stockpile simulations, cybersecurity and cryptography, designing of hypersonic weapons, and in advanced level surveillance.

It can also help in high-resolution weather modelling and can prove pathbreaking in healthcare. It can be useful in drug research, genome sequencing, disease modelling. A notable example was the use of supercomputers to identify key characteristics of the COVID-19 virus, aiding vaccine development.