/What is Article 5 of US-Iran deal, and why is it being blamed for Hormuz unrest? WION Decodes

Just two weeks after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending months of conflict in West Asia, the agreement is facing its first major test. Tensions flare once again over the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides have exchanged accusations of violating the terms of the June 17 agreement following a fresh round of military strikes linked to the strategic waterway. At the centre of the dispute is Article 5 of the interim MoU, which outlines commitments to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest escalation began on Friday (June 26) after a commercial ship transiting the strait was struck by a projectile. America responded with military strikes on Iranian targets, although Tehran has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Since then, both governments have accused each other of breaching Article 5 of the agreement.

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What is Article 5 of the US-Iran MoU?

The interim agreement, signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was designed to create room for broader negotiations on sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear programme and regional security. Its 5th article specifically addresses the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

The provision commits Iran to facilitating the resumption of commercial shipping after maritime traffic was severely disrupted when Tehran announced a blockade of the waterway following the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict on February 28.

Article 5 says, "Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa." The article also requires the removal of "technical and military obstacles", including Iranian naval mines, within 30 days.

In addition, it says Iran will engage in dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to determine the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in consultation with other Gulf littoral states and in accordance with international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states.

What do experts say?

Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, told WION that the latest incident is unlikely to be the defining event that brings down the agreement. "This incident is only a slight influence in terms of the possibility of breaking it up," Kuznick said.

Meanwhile, analyst Elijah Magnier said renewed military confrontation remains unlikely despite warnings from Washington. US President Donald Trump has warned that the US could reimpose a blockade if Iran fails to comply with the roadmap laid out in the MoU.