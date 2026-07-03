/Safety measures ignored: Two-year-old falls in pit dug up near his house in Pune, dies

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy died after he fell into an open drainage trench filled with rainwater near his house in Pune, said police on Friday. The incident took place when Soham Lakhan Kasbe, was playing near the open pit around 10:30 in the morning.

The drainage ditch had been dug at the villagers’ request to contain the flow of monsoon rain and wastewater. The drain was open, without any safety measures and the child fell in it.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Jul 1 against the contractor for causing death by negligence after Soham died on June 30 in Kadam Wak Wasti Gram Panchayat.

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According to the complaint filed by the child’s mother, Shilpa Kasbe, the trench was dug near their house eight to 10 days ago, reported The Indian Express.

Shilpa further said that on asking why the pit was being dug up, the JCB driver said it was for preventing monsoon rainwater and sewage form the village flowing onto the road.

Mumbai tragedies

This comes after an 11-year-old boy died on Tuesday (June 30) after a tree fell on a school bus in Mumbai.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the school bus was carrying 12 children at the time of the accident. All the students were rescued by the bus conductor with the help of local residents immediately after the incident.

The incident comes at a time when Mumbai has been witnessing intermittent heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging, traffic congestion and hazardous road conditions across several parts of the city.

On Thursday, somewhat similar incident happened when a 55-year-old man reportedly taking over his phone got swept in a manhole on Khairani Road that connects the western suburbs of Andheri-Saki Naka and Jogeshwari to the central areas of Kurla and Ghatkopar, due to heavy rains.