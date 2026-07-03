/Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, previously Punjab 95, secretly releases with zero cuts on this OTT platform

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 has been delayed multiple times, and now it has finally been released, not in theatres, but on OTT. Directed by Honey Trehan, the biographical drama has now been released under a new title, Sutlej.

Ever since the movie was announced, it has found itself in hot water due to controversies that worked against it. The film faced several delays, and in July 2025, it was stalled by the CBFC over demands for more than 120 cuts. However, the movie is now set for release, and without any cuts. The movie was set to release globally in February 2025. However, it was indefinitely postponed.

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95, now Sutlej, is set for release

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Based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who was kidnapped and subsequently murdered in 1995, the movie has piqued fans’ interest ever since its announcement, but it has also faced equal amounts of backlash. After a long wait, the movie was quietly released on ZEE5 today, July 3. Now titled Sutlej, the movie was previously titled Ghalughara massacre and Ghalughara. For the unversed, the movie has faced the delay of over 3 years.

The announcement was made on the day of release without any prior promotion or pre-announcement. A trailer was also released.

With a gripping tone, the movie follows Diljit’s character and his continuous fight with the police and the system as he tries to solve the mystery of 25,000 people who disappeared during Punjab’s insurgency era. The period was marked by violent clashes, Operation Blue Star, and widespread militancy, unrest, and fear.

What Diljit Dosanjh is playing in the movie?

Diljit plays Khalra, who exposed thousands of murders and fought against human rights abuses in Punjab during the insurgency, when several armed campaigns were carried out by militants of the Khalistan Movement. In the trailer, Arjun Rampal plays a police officer.