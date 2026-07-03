/Alpha X review: Fans call Alia Bhatt's spy thriller ‘predictable, outdated & boring’

Director Shiv Rawail's much-awaited action thriller, Alpha, has finally hit cinemas on Friday, July 3. While the film generated significant buzz on social media for Alia Bhatt's deadly avatar, Bobby Deol as the mighty villain, and a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan, critics and cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reviews after the early shows concluded and gave the film a mixed response.

X reviews of Alpha

As the film had generated significant buzz online for introducing fans to Bollywood's first female spy thriller. However, post the release, the reactions have not been very favourable. Many on X have shared mixed reviews after watching the first-day-first-show.

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Calling it a cringe fest, one user wrote, "#Alpha is a CRINGE FEST that puts the final nail in the coffin of the Spy Universe."

The user added, "The story is so illogical and absurd that as the film progresses, it makes you feel angry, irritated, amused, frustrated, and completely bewildered all at the same time."

Another user wrote, “Alpha is a sensational film, it creates sensation in your mind to leave the auditorium, as the entire story, plot, narration, twist and turn is PREDICTABLE, OUTDATED & BORING” describing the movie's plot as boring and outdated.

One X user praised the performance of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol and wrote, "#Alpha is a powerful surprise! Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol deliver outstanding performances."

He further called the vibe similar to Dhurandhar 2. "The story is fresh emotional, and different from typical spy films, with an intense vibe like #Dhurandhar2, a gripping entertainer that keeps u hooked throughout," the review read.

“I'm usually a very optimistic moviegoer," a user noted and added, "I thought I will have something in Alpha irrespective of the hate around the film. But even then Alpha didn't work for me. It feels emotionally hollow. The story and its characters never give you a reason to care. Extremely isolated vibe."

Expressing disappointment after watching the movie, one X user's review read, "#ALPHA is DISAPPOINTING and is nothing but a waste of resources. #AliaBhatt goes overboard in most of the scenes, and Sharvari seems to be on vacation mode throughout."

He further explains that the first half feels promising, but the "things start going downhill as soon as the female leads appear and ultimately CRASHES in the second half. #AlphaReview"

Praising the film and calling it a queen-sized action entertainer! One user jotted, "So, those who were taunting #YRF after #Dhurandhar got their ANSWER with this one because when it comes to mounting and delivering a FILM at this level, that too with female actors, it is absolutely HISTORIC! Yes, #Alpha is a BANGER ENTERTAINER that has all the ingredients of a COMMERCIAL SPY FILM. It has BOMBASTIC ACTION, SUPER LOCALES, a good PREMISE, and above all, EXCELLENT ACTORS."

One more X user reviewed the film and wrote, "Alpha is an exhausting waste of talent, resources, and time. It fails as an action movie, it fails as a spy thriller, and it fails as a basic piece of cinema. Save your money, save your sanity, and skip this absolute nightmare entirely."

One user left his review after watching Alia Bhatt's thriller drama. It read as, "#Alpha is a SILLY AFFAIR. Utter disappointment and unexciting throughout. Tries hard to manufacture a few mass moments but fails to do so with all the silly things happening around. The story is a mess, and post the first few minutes, there was no going back to good. Silly."

Pointing at the strong moments but the weak story. Another X user jotted, "Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back."

WION's review of Alpha

According to WION's Shomini Sen, “Alpha's execution is poor, and its plot is wafer-thin. It bores you more than it thrills you. Alpha tries to use the same template that it had for the Tiger series and Pathaan, making the film feel jaded. It's an utter mess. These high-octane action thrillers are all looking the same. YRF should give its spies some rest, ” Sen wrote in her review. Read the full review of Alpha here

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the YRF spy franchise’s seventh instalment, along with the first female-led spy film. It stars Alia Bhatt as Sita and Sharvari as Durga, assassins combating a ruthless nemesis. The plot follows the estranged sisters as they team up against an evil syndicate to protect their country. Alongside Bhatt and Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor have also portrayed their key roles. The movie also has Hrithik Roshan’s cameo appearance.