/Alpha hits cinemas: Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, War 2- Revisit these high-octane YRF Spy Universe blockbusters

Alpha has finally arrived in cinemas. Before watching the new YRF Spy Universe instalment, revisit the action-packed films of the spyverse that built the studio's biggest action spectacles.
The much-anticipated film, Alpha, has finally hit cinemas on July 3. Before witnessing the deadly avatar of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, revisit the high-octane films that transformed the franchise into one of Indian cinema’s biggest action spectacles. From unmatchable missions and jaw-dropping stunts to unforgettable heroes and villains, here’s a look at the must-watch YRF Spy Universe films.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2012 action thriller film is the official first instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger and Katrina Kaif as an ISI agent named Zoya. The movie garnered immense praise and grossed over Rs 320 crore worldwide.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a sequel to the 2012 original film, which brings back Avinash Singh (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif). Continuing the YRF Spy Universe’s signature high-octane madness, the film became an all-time blockbuster at the box office, grossing over Rs 558 crore worldwide.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2019 blockbuster action-thriller produced by Yash Raj Films stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as elite RAW agents caught in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase across the globe. The high-octane action sequences and the cast’s performances were widely praised, making the film a major instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie grossed Rs 471 crore worldwide.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is the fourth instalment of YRF Spy Universe, released in 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and many more. It became a massive global phenomenon, grossing over Rs 1,055.00 crore worldwide.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the massive blockbusters of the YRF Spy Universe, this film cements its popularity as the franchise's fifth instalment. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as ISI agent Zoya, the movie introduced Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film roared at the cinemas and earned an estimated Rs 464 crore worldwide.
Where to watch: Netflix
The 2025 action thriller brings back Hrithik Roshan’s iconic charm in a sequel to the original film and also stars Kiara Advani and NTR alongside him in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the story follows a former RAW agent who goes rogue, forcing the intelligence agency to assign special unit officer Vikram Chelapathi to bring him back. The film grossed over Rs 558.42 crore at the box office.