/Alpha hits cinemas: Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, War 2- Revisit these high-octane YRF Spy Universe blockbusters

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2025 action thriller brings back Hrithik Roshan’s iconic charm in a sequel to the original film and also stars Kiara Advani and NTR alongside him in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the story follows a former RAW agent who goes rogue, forcing the intelligence agency to assign special unit officer Vikram Chelapathi to bring him back. The film grossed over Rs 558.42 crore at the box office.