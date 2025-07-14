/Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan's new look out, makers announce new release date

Varun Dhawan's much-awaited romantic entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, for which fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screens, has finally got a release date. The makers of the film announced a release date along with a quirky poster of Varun Dhawan. This has created quite a buzz among netizens.

First look of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, fans react

The main powerhouse of the film, production agency Dharma movies took to their official Instagram handle and shared Varun Dhawan's look from the film. Along with the photo, the caption read, "Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...

Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!’#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!"

Soon after the poster was unveiled, fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, "Chalo finally ji". Another user wrote, "Let's go VD". "Dude...aaj toh mein khush ho gaya", wrote the third user.

Also Read: Miss Puducherry San Rachel dies by suicide at 23

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is one of the highly anticipated films of the year as it marks the second film collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after the movie Bawaal in 2023.

All about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film is written and directed by Sashank Khaitan.

Varun Dhawan dropped a funny behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He was joined by the director Shashank Khaitan in the clip. The film's release date has been changed several times due to undisclosed reasons.