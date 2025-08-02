/National Awards 2023, Kathal bags Best Hindi Film, producers Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga react

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery was one of the most critically acclaimed and widely loved films of 2023. Yashowardhan Mishra directed the film. At the 71st National Film Awards, which celebrated the best of Indian cinema from 2023, the film earned a significant honour, winning the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film. Kathal was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, and Shobha Kapoor. Both Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga reflected on the film's success.

Ekta Kapoor reflects on the honour

The comedy-crime drama stood out for its originality and humour. The win highlights the film’s distinctive storytelling, sharp social commentary, and refreshing narrative style. Ekta Kapoor shared, “I'm thankful to the jury for this great honour. It is incredibly reaffirming to be recognised for the work we do and the stories we choose to tell. I am grateful to have found collaborators in Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji and Netflix. I share this award with my wonderful cast and crew who shaped the film in myriad ways.”

Guneet Monga applauds the team’s efforts

Guneet Monga expressed her love for the team and her fellow producers for being in the project, saying, "Every time a story from the heart of India is honoured, it’s a win for every voice that deserves to be heard. We are incredibly honoured to receive the Best Hindi Film award for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery at the 71st National Film Awards. Grateful beyond words for this recognition. A heartfelt congratulations to our brilliant director, Yashowardhan Mishra, and his co-writer, Ashok Mishra, for crafting a story that is sharp, original, and deeply human."

A quirky plot with a strong cast

Sanya Malhotra plays DSP Mahima Basor, who is tasked with solving the case of a missing jackfruit allegedly stolen from the home of a local politician. The supporting cast includes Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala and Neha Saraf.

Set and shot entirely in the culturally rich state of Madhya Pradesh, Kathal is a satirical tale rooted in the everyday, a reminder that truth often hides in the most unexpected places. This win is for every storyteller who dares to look closer and tell stories that matter.