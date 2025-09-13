/Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain injured, hospital video sparks concern online

Television actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband and businessman Vicky Jain has been hospitalized. Recently seen with Pavitra Rishta star in Laughter Chefs 2, he is currently under medical care due to some injury. Vicky's hand can be seen bandaged and supported in a plaster. The news broke after fellow actor and close friend Samarth Jurel shared a video from the hospital on Instagram.

The viral video

In the clip, the reality star is seen lying on a hospital bed, while Ankita is by his side, and appears to be emotional. Despite his condition, Vicky managed to smile during the light-hearted banter with Samarth. In the video, Samarth assured Vicky that he would see him outside the hospital in a couple of hours, to which Vicky jokingly responded, “Bye mat bol yaar.”

Fans’ reaction

Samarth captioned the video with a heartfelt note: “Bade bhai jaldi recover hooo mere Tony Stark.” The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of concern among fans and well-wishers. The social media is flooded with prayers for Vicky’s speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “Wishing Vicky Jain a fast recovery. Ankita is a true pillar of strength for him.” Another commented on the touching bond of friendship between Samarth and Vicky. “Get well soon Vicky, stay strong” and “Ankita is truly a rock-solid partner,” said the third comment.

Adding to the support, actress Ashita Dhawan visited Vicky in the hospital and shared a photo collage with him on her Instagram Story. Her emotional note read, “Bounce back soon Vikku. My heart aches to see you like this, but that smile tells me you are a king for a reason. Bounce back stronger. Love You.” Vicky later reshared the post on his own Instagram.

Ankita and Vicky's bond

While the exact reason for Vicky’s hospitalisation remains undisclosed, speculation is rife that he may have suffered a serious injury, as his fractured hand is clearly visible in the viral video. This is not the first time Vicky has been admitted to the hospital. In May 2024, Ankita had shared a post of the couple lying on hospital beds together with the caption, “Together in sickness & in health, literally.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for several years. While Ankita is best known for her roles in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Vicky became a familiar face on television after participating in Bigg Boss 17 alongside Ankita.