/The Paradise: Nani's hook step in song Aaya Sher copied? Romania Got Talent contestant Baba Jackson shares old clip

The highly anticipated film The Paradise, featuring Nani in a never-seen-before avatar, has created quite a buzz ever since it was released. Recently, the makers of the film released a song titled Aaya Sher, much to the excitement and thrill of the fans. However, the dancer, Baba Jackson, a contestant on season 16 of Romania's Got Talent, alleged that the hook step has been copied.

Romania's Got Talent contestant alleges Aaya Sher's hookstep is copied

Soon after the video of Nani's dance went viral from the song Aaya Sher, Baba Jackson took to Instagram and shared a video in which he dances to the Kurchi Madathapetti song from Guntur Karam and captioned it as 'Original'.

He also posted the clip of Nani doing the Aaya Sher hook step, calling it a ‘copy’. Posting the clip, he wrote, “Jalwa hai hamara (That’s my brilliance). Netizens flooded the comment section with their views. One user wrote, "Instead of saying copy you should appreciate it bro....Nani did it well." Another user wrote, "Don't you copy MJ's steps, brother?" “Don't forget that you started your life by copying MJ's dance,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Baba Jackson's real name is Yuvraj Singh; he is an influencer who gained recognition for his dance videos.

All about The Paradise

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise marks Odela's second collaboration with Nani. The film is backed by SLV Cinemas, and with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the film has generated immense buzz. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela's direction, promising an unforgettable experience.