/Spider-Man reboot in works after debacle of Madame Web, Morbius and Kraven? Here's what we know

Superhero Spider-Man, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for a comic which later was transformed into films, is part of everyone's childhood era. The mainstream Spider-Man films are highly successful and make up the second highest-grossing film franchise of all time. After a series of recent debacles at the box office, reports of Sony Studios planning a reboot of the Spider-Man Universe have surfaced. Let's delve in to know more.

More details of Spider-Man reboot version

In a conversation with Matt Belloni on The Town, Sony film CEO Tom Rothman has said that the company has plans to reboot Sony's broader Spider-Man Universe after a series of high-profile flops in films like Kraven, Madame Web and Morbius. He confirmed that Sony would go back to those films at some point and also affirmed it would be a fresh reboot with new people.

For the unversed, Sony Pictures and its subsidiary Columbia obtained the film rights through a joint venture with Marvel in 1999.

All about Spider-Man franchise

Considered one of the most popular and commercially successful superheroes, he has been featured in comic books, television shows, films, video games, novels, and plays. Beginning in the 2000s, Columbia developed a film trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

A reboot duology featuring Andrew Garfield as the titular hero followed in the 2010s, consisting of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).