Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Spider-Man reboot in works after debacle of Madame Web, Morbius and Kraven? Here's what we know

Spider-Man reboot in works after debacle of Madame Web, Morbius and Kraven? Here's what we know

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 18:02 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 18:02 IST
Spider-Man reboot in works after debacle of Madame Web, Morbius and Kraven? Here's what we know

Spider-Man reboot in works? Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Reports of a Spider-Man reboot being considered by Sony Studios. This comes after a series of flops of Morbius, Kraven, and Madame Web. Read to know more.

Superhero Spider-Man, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for a comic which later was transformed into films, is part of everyone's childhood era. The mainstream Spider-Man films are highly successful and make up the second highest-grossing film franchise of all time. After a series of recent debacles at the box office, reports of Sony Studios planning a reboot of the Spider-Man Universe have surfaced. Let's delve in to know more.

More details of Spider-Man reboot version

In a conversation with Matt Belloni on The Town, Sony film CEO Tom Rothman has said that the company has plans to reboot Sony's broader Spider-Man Universe after a series of high-profile flops in films like Kraven, Madame Web and Morbius. He confirmed that Sony would go back to those films at some point and also affirmed it would be a fresh reboot with new people.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, Sony Pictures and its subsidiary Columbia obtained the film rights through a joint venture with Marvel in 1999.

Trending Stories

All about Spider-Man franchise

Considered one of the most popular and commercially successful superheroes, he has been featured in comic books, television shows, films, video games, novels, and plays. Beginning in the 2000s, Columbia developed a film trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

A reboot duology featuring Andrew Garfield as the titular hero followed in the 2010s, consisting of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Sony then entered a partnership with Marvel Studios under a renewed licensing agreement, yielding a succession of films that incorporated the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The MCU features an incarnation of Spider-Man played by Tom Holland, beginning with Captain America: Civil War (2016).

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics