/Ramayana Part I: Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus screened in Los Angeles months before release

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles has been under constant debate and discussion, be it for the cast or for the title. Ever since the first glimpse of the magnum opus was released, fans have been counting the number of days to witness it on big screens. As the hype and curiosity around the film rise, a rough cut of the mythological film was recently screened in Los Angeles for a select audience.

More details of Ramayana Part I screening in Los Angeles

The screening of Ramayana Part I took place at the Cinemark Playa Vista Theatre with an audience ranging from 18 to 60 years of age, as per the report of The Week.

Reportedly, there has been a positive response from the audience, with many praising the film's scale, visual effects and storytelling. The version that was screened was only a first cut and was intended as a test screening rather than the final release.

All about Ramayana film

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel, Ramayana: The Conclusion, are produced by Namit Malhotra and have a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore reportedly, making it the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.