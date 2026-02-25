/The Bluff: 5 Reasons Priyanka Chopra being the defining force of the film

Helmed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Temuera Morrison, Safia Oakley-Green, and Ismael Cruz Cordova, among others. The action-thriller is produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures. Henry Jackman composed the score for the film. The Bluff had its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on February 17, 2026. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.