The Bluff: 5 Reasons Priyanka Chopra being the defining force of the film

Published: Feb 25, 2026, 16:12 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 16:12 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban's action-thriller The Bluff premiered on the OTT platform. Amazon Prime Video. The action-thriller also features Temuera Morrison and Safia Oakley-Green, among others. 

All about The Bluff
All about The Bluff

Helmed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Temuera Morrison, Safia Oakley-Green, and Ismael Cruz Cordova, among others. The action-thriller is produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures. Henry Jackman composed the score for the film. The Bluff had its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on February 17, 2026. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra's defining appearance on big screen
Priyanka Chopra's defining appearance on big screen

Whether it’s a quiet emotional beat or a high-octane action stretch, she becomes the centre of gravity, pulling the narrative firmly into her orbit. Critics have called her “the one bright spark", noting that the film truly comes alive during her sequences.

Blend of showcasing action along with vulnerability
Blend of showcasing action along with vulnerability

Her portrayal of Ercell isn’t just about fighting enemies; it’s about protecting family, confronting trauma, and balancing rage with restraint. That emotional duality elevates the character beyond genre clichés. That emotional duality elevates the character beyond genre clichés.

Balancing solid physicality and screen presence
Balancing solid physicality and screen presence

From swinging on ropes and engaging in brutal hand-to-hand combat to wielding a rapier and flintlock with conviction, Priyanka proves she has all the makings of a full-fledged action star. Yet what truly lingers is how she retains her character’s humanity even in the most violent moments, a rarity in this genre.

Priyanka Chopra's commanding presence
Priyanka Chopra's commanding presence

Her presence has been described as “commanding” and "guttural", praising the high-energy combat sequences and her ability to dominate every frame she occupies.

Priyanka Chopra's global rise
Priyanka Chopra's global rise

In The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn’t merely play an action hero; she redefines one. It adds another powerful chapter to Priyanka’s international journey. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra has been part of several international projects, including The Matrix Resurrections, The White Tiger, Love Again, Tiger, and Heads of State, among others.

