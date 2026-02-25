/The Bluff: 5 Reasons Priyanka Chopra being the defining force of the film

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban's action-thriller The Bluff premiered on the OTT platform. Amazon Prime Video. The action-thriller also features Temuera Morrison and Safia Oakley-Green, among others.
Helmed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Temuera Morrison, Safia Oakley-Green, and Ismael Cruz Cordova, among others. The action-thriller is produced by AGBO, Cinestar Pictures, and Purple Pebble Pictures. Henry Jackman composed the score for the film. The Bluff had its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on February 17, 2026. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Whether it’s a quiet emotional beat or a high-octane action stretch, she becomes the centre of gravity, pulling the narrative firmly into her orbit. Critics have called her “the one bright spark", noting that the film truly comes alive during her sequences.
Her portrayal of Ercell isn't just about fighting enemies; it's about protecting family, confronting trauma, and balancing rage with restraint. That emotional duality elevates the character beyond genre clichés.
From swinging on ropes and engaging in brutal hand-to-hand combat to wielding a rapier and flintlock with conviction, Priyanka proves she has all the makings of a full-fledged action star. Yet what truly lingers is how she retains her character’s humanity even in the most violent moments, a rarity in this genre.
Her presence has been described as “commanding” and "guttural", praising the high-energy combat sequences and her ability to dominate every frame she occupies.
In The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn’t merely play an action hero; she redefines one. It adds another powerful chapter to Priyanka’s international journey. Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra has been part of several international projects, including The Matrix Resurrections, The White Tiger, Love Again, Tiger, and Heads of State, among others.