/ Bloody Romeo announcement: Nani transforms into a chef-gangster in Sujeeth's next | Watch

Telugu actor Nani turned 42 on Tuesday, and on this occasion, he surprised fans with the first glimpse of his upcoming film Bloody Romeo. Directed by Sujeeth, the makers announced the project through an animated video, sending fans to frenzy.

Bloody Romeo's first glimpse

The clip introduces the Natural Star in a unique chef-meets-gangster avatar. The teaser featured the voice of comedian Vennela Kishore, who opens with a witty description of the character. "A pinch of compassion, a fistful of anger, a barrel of terror," the voice said. Fans are excited to witness Nani as a calm cook whose culinary routine quickly turns into chaos, combining humour with action.

About the announcement

The promo was around two minutes, and it showcased Nani cooking food inside a gangster den. While chopping ingredients with ease, he places a grenade atop a pressure cooker. The explosion changes the tagline from “No. 1 Chef” to “No. 1 Gangster.” Backed by an energetic track, the animated announcement hints at an offbeat action film rather than a usual gangster drama. Makers posted the video on social media with the caption, "Welcoming you all to the #BloodyRomeo Zone. Serving heat from the kitchen to the streets."

Fans reactions

As soon as the animated video dropped, fans flooded the comment section with curiosity and excitement. "Certified Blockbuster," one fan wrote on YouTube. Another said, "SUJEETH Quality Never Disappoints," while the third comment read, "Sujeet's presentation is always top notch but he lacks in story & emotions but now Nani is with him so this time story will be also strong bcoz Nani's script selection is totally trustworthy." "Damn this is going to be another banger in Nani's filmography," said another fan.

About Bloody Romeo

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Production is slated to begin this summer, and further details about the cast and plot are yet to be revealed.