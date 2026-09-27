/Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ajay Devgn takes a hilarious dig at his and Salman Khan’s dance moves

Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat are all set to appear on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar alongside host Salman Khan. Devgn and Ahlawat will be on the show to promote their upcoming thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion. Recently, the makers shared a promo, offering a glimpse of their fun-filled interaction with the contestants.

One such moment features Ajay, Salman and contestant Qazi Touqeer, with Ajay asking Qazi to perform his popular hook step from Rockstar. Qazi takes up the challenge and recreates the move, prompting a hilarious response from the Drishyam star.

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Ajay on Salman's dance moves

After Qazi recreated the move, Ajay took a sarcastic dig at himself and the host, saying, "Salman and I do very difficult steps. This one is very easy. Hence, I would like Jaideep Ahlawat to do it.”

Ajay then asks Jaideep to recreate Qazi’s signature move. Jaideep initially appears hesitant, but eventually performs the hook step.

The exchange leaves Salman laughing at the entire situation.

One user reacted to the promo, writing, “Qazi bro Aura m Rockstar baby nice bro”, while another commented, “Rockstar babyyyy auuuuuuuu.”

Drishyam: The Conclusion

The upcoming film marks the third and final chapter in the crime thriller franchise. Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Ajay back as Vijay Salgaonkar and is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Mrunal Jadhav and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan address contestant Rhiti Tiwari over her remarks during a diss task involving Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.