Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Iran denies Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader: Tehran slams 'fake' reports on succession

Iran denies Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader: Tehran slams 'fake' reports on succession

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 04, 2026, 14:51 IST | Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 14:51 IST
Iran denies Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader: Tehran slams 'fake' reports on succession

Breaking News Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Iran denies Mojtaba Khamenei named supreme leader: Tehran slams 'fake' reports on succession

Iran on Wednesday (Mar 4) rubbished reports that Mojtaba Khamenei has been named as the nation's Supreme Leader after his father Ayatollah Khamenei's assassination in joint United States-Israel strikes. Issuing a statement via the Consulate General in Mumbai, the Iranian Government on X dismissed Israeli media reports on the supposed succession. It said, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied."

Also read | Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran elects new Supreme Leader to replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Report

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

Trending Topics