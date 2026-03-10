'Iran also has Tomahawks': Trump confronted by reporters as he floats wild theory on Minab school strike, contradicts Pentagon

US President Donald Trump faced tough questions Monday (Mar 9) over reports that an American missile may have struck an Iranian girls’ school, killing over 165 children during the first day of the Iran war under America's Operation Epic Fury and Israel's Operation Lion's Roar. Speaking during a press conference in Doral, Florida, suggested that America wasn't to blame and said that many countries have the US Tomahawk cruise missiles, which, as per reports, were likely responsible for the Feb. 28 strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab. Is Trump suggesting that Iran, too, has Tomahawk missiles? All you need to know.

Tomahawk also 'used by other countries': Trump

During a press conference at his golf resort in Florida, Trump, when asked about reports about US Tomahawk cruise missiles being used for the devastating attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab. The attack reportedly killed at least 175 people, most of them aged 7 to 12 years. This marks the most devastating death toll of the US-Israel-Iran war.

Before the question could be finished, Trump interrupted, saying, "Well, I haven’t seen it". He suggested the missile could have been used by another nation, including Iran, while adding that the incident was still under investigation. "Tomahawk, which is one of the most powerful weapons around, is sold and used by other countries," said Trump.

He suggested the missile could have been used by another nation, including Iran, while adding that the incident was still under investigation. "And whether it's Iran, who also has some Tomahawks, they wish they had more, but, whether it's Iran or somebody else, the fact that a Tomahawk -- a Tomahawk is very generic, it's sold to other countries. But that's being investigated right now."

Which nations have Tomahawk missiles?

Trump's remarks quickly drew scrutiny. According to a 2024 statement by Australian defence officials, only three countries currently operate Tomahawk missiles: the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia itself.

The missiles are manufactured by US defence contractor Raytheon. While Washington has approved future sales of the weapon system to Japan and the Netherlands, those deliveries have not yet been deployed. Experts cited by US media outlets have also said that neither Israel nor Iran currently uses Tomahawk missiles.

Did Trump mean Iran stole Tomahawks from the US?

The exchange grew tense when another reporter pressed the president on his comments. "You just suggested that Iran got its hands on a Tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war," another reporter noted. The journalist then noted, "You’re the only person in your government saying this. Even your defence secretary wouldn’t say that when he was asked, standing over your shoulder on your plane on Saturday."

"Why are you the only person saying this?" they asked. To this, Trump, impatiently interrupting the reporter, said, "Because I just don’t know enough about it".

"I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are used by others, as you know," said the POTUS, adding, "Numerous other nations have Tomahawks; they buy them from us".

He then insisted that he would accept whatever conclusion investigators eventually reach. "I will certainly, whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report".